Chrome’s Global Media Controls UI allows users to have media controls on-screen, without pressing media keys like volume or playback. In addition to the basic controls- pause/play, previous/next track; the Chromium team has just introduced the convenient option to launch the playing video in Picture-in-Picture mode directly from the Global Media Control.

To enable PiP mode in Chrome, you need to right-click on the video twice, and then select the option. Afterwards, you’ll see the video pop up in a small box on-screen. Although, the website you’re visiting needs to support the feature in order to work, unlike Firefox’s PiP mode.

Here’s how to enable the Picture-in-Picture Icon in Global Media Controls UI in Chrome:

1. Visit chrome://flags in Canary 82

2. Enable the following two flags and relaunch browser.

Global Media Controls Picture-in-Picture

Global Media Controls.

3. Play any video to notice PiP icon GMC, click on it to get the video in a mini window.

Source: Techdows