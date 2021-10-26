Receiving calls from unknown numbers is a drag. If you do get a call from an unknown number, Google’s Call Screen helps you find out who they are and why they’re calling before you pick up. Their latest on-device speech models make the transcriptions more accurate than ever on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro thanks to Pixel’s new Google Tensor.

Call Screen helps users in the U.S., Canada and Japan screen 37 million calls each month, and Google is expanding manual Call Screen to Pixel users in the U.K., France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Italy and Spain.