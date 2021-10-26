Google recently announced new advanced calling features for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices in the U.S designed to deal better with spam callers and calling businesses.
Receiving calls from unknown numbers is a drag. If you do get a call from an unknown number, Google’s Call Screen helps you find out who they are and why they’re calling before you pick up. Their latest on-device speech models make the transcriptions more accurate than ever on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro thanks to Pixel’s new Google Tensor.
Call Screen helps users in the U.S., Canada and Japan screen 37 million calls each month, and Google is expanding manual Call Screen to Pixel users in the U.K., France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Italy and Spain.
Pixel users in the UK are now reporting that the feature is rolling out to handsets there, along with version 71.0.40468116 of the phone app.
To check if you have the feature:
- Open the Google Phone application
- Tap the three dots on the top right corner and select the Settings
- See if you have the Call Screen option under the “Assistive” section
With any luck, you will never have to talk to anyone using your phone ever again.
via Pocketnow