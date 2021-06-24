Google partners with Reliance Jio for an ultra-affordable JioPhone Next 4G smartphone

During Reliance AGM 2021, Reliance Jio and Google today announced the new JioPhone Next, an ultra-affordable 4G smartphone launching on September 10th in India. Even though the pricing of this smartphone was not revealed, Reliance CEO and Chairman confirmed that JioPhone Next will be the most affordable in its class when released. Google has optimized the Android OS specifically for JioPhone Next. For example, users can consume content and navigate the phone in their own language. Find the details below.

Image 1: Use Google Assistant to get things done in popular Jio apps in JioPhone Next; Image 2: Listen to any content on your phone screen by tapping the ‘Listen’ button; Image 3: Quickly Translate any content — on your phone screen or in the phone’s camera

Easily access and consume content in a choice of Indian languages in JioPhone Next: For users who might not be able to read content in their language, with a tap of a button they can now translate what’s on their screen, and even have it read back to them in their own language. Read Aloud and Translate Now are seamlessly integrated in the OS allowing these features to work with any text on their phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos. We’ve also added App Actions that enable Google Assistant to deliver a great experience with many of the Jio apps on this device. In addition to asking for the latest cricket scores or a weather update, you can also ask Google Assistant to play music on Jio Saavn or check your balance on My Jio.

Image 1: Clearer photos in low light with Night mode; Image 2: Photos have wider dynamic range with HDR mode; Image 3: Snapchat lenses bring Indian-specific effects to your selfies

A great camera experience: A fast, high-quality camera is a must-have feature for today’s smartphone users, so we partnered closely to build an optimized experience within the phone’s Camera module resulting in great photos and videos: from clearer photos at night and in low-light situations to HDR mode that brings out wider color and dynamic range in photos, these are firsts for affordable phones in India. We have also partnered with Snap to integrate Indian-specific Snapchat Lenses directly into the phone’s camera, and we will continue to update this experience.

Ongoing feature drops and the latest system updates: Along with support for the latest Android releases and security updates, this experience will keep getting better with new features and customizations, all delivered over-the-air. With Google Play Protect built in, it has Google’s world-class security and malware protection. And with the Google Play Store, you will have access to millions of apps that people across the world use and enjoy.