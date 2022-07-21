Google Pixel 6a is now available for pre-order in 14 different countries, with official sales starting on July 28. The fourteen markets include the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, India, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Singapore, Taiwan, Puerto Rico, and Japan.

Google has officially confirmed the pre-orders in 13 different countries, but the company didn’t mention India on its website. However, users in India can pre-order it right now through Flipkart. Below is the list of availability and prices of Pixel 6a.

Markets Pixel 6a prices USA USD 449 Canada CAD 599 Australia AUD 749 Ireland EUR 459 India INR 43,999 Germany EUR 459 France EUR 459 Italy EUR 459 Spain EUR 459

Singapore SGD 749 Taiwan NTD 13,990 Japan JPY 53,900 UK GBP 399

Google Pixel 6a reviews are also out; and based on experts’ opinions, the handset does achieve what it was meant to. You can see its specifications below.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A SPECIFICATIONS

Google Pixel 6a features a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single centered punch-hole camera. The 6a is also expected to have dual rear cameras and a single LED flash. The Google Pixel 6a has a dual rear camera setup, consisting of 12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm, (wide), 1/2.55?, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, and 12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114? (ultrawide), 1.25µm. It also has a single selfie camera of 8 MP, f/2.0. For computational power, the 6a will use the Google Tensor chip based on the 5nm process.

It is equipped with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and 6GB RAM. The phone is powered by Li-Po 4410 mAh battery, with support for up to 18W fast charging. Other features include a USB Type-C and an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and barometer.

What do you think about the Pixel 6a smartphone? Are you planning to upgrade to the 6a? Let us know in the comments.