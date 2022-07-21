Google Pixel 6a is now available for pre-order in 14 different countries, with official sales starting on July 28. The fourteen markets include the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, India, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Singapore, Taiwan, Puerto Rico, and Japan.
Google has officially confirmed the pre-orders in 13 different countries, but the company didn’t mention India on its website. However, users in India can pre-order it right now through Flipkart. Below is the list of availability and prices of Pixel 6a.
|Markets
|Pixel 6a prices
|USA
|USD 449
|Canada
|CAD 599
|Australia
|AUD 749
|Ireland
|EUR 459
|India
|INR 43,999
|Germany
|EUR 459
|France
|EUR 459
|Italy
|EUR 459
|Spain
|EUR 459
|Singapore
|SGD 749
|Taiwan
|NTD 13,990
|Japan
|JPY 53,900
|UK
|GBP 399
Google Pixel 6a reviews are also out; and based on experts’ opinions, the handset does achieve what it was meant to. You can see its specifications below.
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A SPECIFICATIONS
Google Pixel 6a features a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single centered punch-hole camera. The 6a is also expected to have dual rear cameras and a single LED flash. The Google Pixel 6a has a dual rear camera setup, consisting of 12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm, (wide), 1/2.55?, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, and 12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114? (ultrawide), 1.25µm. It also has a single selfie camera of 8 MP, f/2.0. For computational power, the 6a will use the Google Tensor chip based on the 5nm process.
It is equipped with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and 6GB RAM. The phone is powered by Li-Po 4410 mAh battery, with support for up to 18W fast charging. Other features include a USB Type-C and an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and barometer.
What do you think about the Pixel 6a smartphone? Are you planning to upgrade to the 6a? Let us know in the comments.