Google One AI Premium subscription plan gets Microsoft's Copilot Pro-like features

Google launched the Google One AI Premium subscription plan a little while ago. And while it’s heavily compared with Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistance, the Mountain View tech giant is now bringing more to its AI: you will have Gemini AI in Google products like Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet.

In Google’s own words, “Starting today, you’ll be able to access Gemini capabilities directly within the Google products you’re already using, and get more done without jumping between tabs or apps.”

Joining their existing offerings, Google integrated Gemini AI into Workspace, enabling direct interaction within previously mentioned apps. Additionally, they launched two new subscription plans — “Business” and “Enterprise” — each with distinct pricing structures.

The AI race is just heating up, especially for individual users. Microsoft, Google’s numero uno competitor, is also coming hot with different subscription plans for its Copilot: you get the free one, Copilot Pro for individuals, and Copilot for Microsoft 365 for businesses and organizations.

Google One AI Premium costs $20 per month, similar to Copilot Pro. But, you also get a free two month trial, besides features like Gemini Advanced, 2 TB storage on Google Photos Drive, Gmail, and more. It is now available in almost all countries in the world.