Google announces second-generation Nest Hub with sleep tracking technology

Google today announced the second-generation Nest Hub with several improvements and a brand-new sleep tracking technology. The new Nest Hub’s speaker will deliver 50 percent more bass than the original Hub. Using Quick Gestures, you can pause or play content at any time by tapping the air in front of your display.

Also, the new Nest Hub now comes with a dedicated on-device machine learning chip which enables Google to move some Assistant experiences directly onto the device.

The main highlight of the new Nest Hub is its Sleep Sensing feature. It is an opt-in feature that will help you understand and improve your sleep.

Here’s how Sleep Sensing works:

Sleep Sensing uses Motion Sense (powered by Soli low-energy radar technology) to analyze how the person closest to the display is sleeping, based on their movement and breathing — all without a camera or wearable.

Sleep Sensing can also detect sleep disturbances like coughing and snoring or the light and temperature changes in the room with Nest Hub’s built-in microphones and ambient light and temperature sensors, so you can better understand what’s impacting your sleep.

Every morning you’ll receive a personalized sleep summary on your display, or you can view your sleep data anytime on the Nest Hub by asking, “Hey Google, how did I sleep?”

Sleep Sensing can also connect to your Google Fit app on Android and iOS devices, so you can see your sleep summary alongside your other health and wellness information.

Sleep Sensing provides tailored bedtime schedules and personalized suggestions developed by a team of sleep scientists and using guidance from organizations like the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Sleep Sensing feature will be available as a free preview until next year.

The new 2nd gen Nest Hub will cost $99.99 USD and can be preordered in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France and Australia at the Google Store and other retailers.

Source: Google