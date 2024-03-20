Google Maps Not Working on Android Auto: 5 Working Fixes

Dennis Otieno 

Google Maps not working on android auto

Have you found yourself ready to hit the road, only to discover that Google Maps is not working on Android Auto? I’ve encountered this issue myself, so I had to find a way to fix it.

Today, I’ll walk you through five effective solutions to get Google Maps up and running on Android Auto.

Let’s begin.

1. Check Your Internet Connection

  1. On your smartphone, swipe down from the top of the screen to access the quick settings panel.
Mobile quick settings
  1. Look for the Wi-Fi or mobile data icon. If they’re not enabled, tap to activate them.
Turn on internet connection
  1. Try loading a webpage to confirm you have an active internet connection. If the page doesn’t load, contact your Internet Service Provider. However, if the page loads and Google Maps is still not working, try the next fix.
Load a web page

2. Update Google Maps 

  1. Open the Google Play Store on your smartphone and tap on your profile icon in the top right corner.
Google Play Store profile Icon
  1. Select Manage apps & device.
Manage apps and devices
  1. Tap All apps up to date, and look for Google Maps. If an update is available, tap Update beside the app to install the latest version. 
Pending app updates

If you have the latest version and are still experiencing issues, try the next fix.

3. Clear Cache and Data for Google Maps

  1. Access Settings and go to Apps & notifications.
Apps and notifications
  1. Tap on Maps. If you can’t spot the Maps app, tap on see all apps.
Google Maps app
  1. Select Storage. 
App storage
  1. Tap on Clear Cache first, then Clear data.
Clear cache and data

Note: Clearing storage/data will reset the app to its default settings, and you may lose saved information.

4. Restart Your Smartphone

A simple restart can often fix minor glitches affecting the app’s performance.

Restart your smartphone by holding down the power button and selecting Restart or Power off then turning it back on.

Restarting smartphone

5. Check for Android OS Updates

Running the latest version of Android ensures compatibility and security.

  1. Go to Settings on your smartphone.
Phone settings
  1. Scroll down and select System.
Phone system
  1. Tap System Update.
System update
  1. Follow the prompts to download and install any available updates.
Install updates

If you follow these detailed steps, you can easily troubleshoot Google Maps when it’s not working on Android Auto. Did the fixes above work for you? Let me know in the comments!

Dennis Otieno

Dennis is a tech content writer who loves writing engaging articles on the latest technology trends, cybersecurity, and software reviews.