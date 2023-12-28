Google is simplifying how PWAs for Chrome work, adding better notification system

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Google has been working to bring users’ experience of its progressive web apps (PWAs) for Chrome users for quite some time. Besides testing new media controls & link captures, the popular browser is improving its notification system for web apps.

Web app notifications used to show Google Chrome’s name and logo, but now they are showing the name and icon of the web app itself. This change is being rolled out to users in the Dev and Canary channels of Chrome.

Contrary to how it works on the stable channel, these icons also show up in the title bar. Take a look at the discovery, credits to eagle-eyed insider @Leopeva64 on X (fka Twitter):

Google has also improved web app notifications in Chrome for Windows, in Canary and Dev these notifications now show the web app name and icon (instead of the browser name and icon), this is the commit ?https://t.co/IkF0Nh5B0x

.https://t.co/mMon791Y9i pic.twitter.com/RSZzhkH3JX — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) December 28, 2023

“This CL makes notifications put up by web apps have the web app’s app user model id (AUMI), which makes them show the web app’s name and icon instead of Chrome’s,” an update on Chromium hints at this development.

Elsewhere in the development of the popular browser, Chrome for Android now lets you sync your tabs across devices and access them from the tab switcher menu.

Besides of that, if you’re on the Stable channel, Google Chrome has also improved its security with the December 2023 update. It now runs Safety Check in the background, among other improvements.