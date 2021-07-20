Google has released a new version of their Chrome browser to their stable channel ie the version most of the general public use.

The update takes Chrome to version 92.0.4515.107 and brings allow the following behind the scene changes:

Relative indexing method for Array, String, and TypedArrays

Canvas colour management

CSS position: sticky scroll initial position into view

Final specified imperative slot distribution behavior

aria-touchpassthrough

Shared Element Transitions

Web Bluetooth manufacturer data filter

size-adjust descriptor for @font-face

Add dayPeriod option for Intl.DateTimeFormat

Intl Locale Info in ECMA402

Payment handlers for standardized payment method identifiers.

Tainted origin flag applied to Resource Timing

crypto.randomUUID()

URL Protocol Handler Registration for PWAs

The updated version of the browser can be downloaded by checking for updates in Help> About.

Thanks, Serhan for the tip.