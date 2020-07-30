Google Chat gets dark theme support on Android and iOS

Google has released a new update for Google Chat that brings support for Dark theme to the app. The new update is available both Android and iOS users.

The new update is available for all the Android 10 or above users and iOS users. For Android, the app will respect the device’s theme settings and on iOS, users can navigate to Menu>Settings>Theme and select dark, light or system default.

The feature has started rolling out but Google notes that it will be a gradual rollout and hence may take up to 15 days for it to show up in the settings.