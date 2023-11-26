Google Calendar drops support for Android Nougat devices

Google Calendar is dropping support for Android Nougat (7.1) and below starting with version 2023.46.0-581792699-release. This means that users with devices running Android Nougat (7.1) and below will no longer be able to update the app.

Google has not yet made an official announcement about this change, but it has been discovered by users who have tried to update the app on their devices. When users try to open the app, they will see a screen that says “Unsupported Operating System.”

Google Calendar app will no longer work on devices running Android 7.1 and below Details – https://t.co/dsbUtSYxNg#Google #Android pic.twitter.com/x3IzVAmy4L — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) November 24, 2023

Android Nougat, the seventh major version of the Android operating system, was officially released on August 22, 2016. Therefore, Google is likely dropping support for Android Nougat.

It is called Nougat because this aligns with Google’s tradition of naming its Android operating system versions after desserts, such as Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow, and Oreo. Interesting, isn’t it?

If you or your elderly family members are still using an Android device running Android Nougat or below, you and them will need to update the devices to a newer version of Android or use a third-party calendar app that supports Android Nougat and below.