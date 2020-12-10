Today Google announced a number of improvements to their enterprise suite, Workspace, designed for people who use a mix of Google and Microsoft documents.

These include:

Save time with helpful intelligence and faster workflows in Google Workspace

With Office editing, users can also easily edit Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides without converting them, with the added benefit of layering on Google Workspace’s enhanced collaborative and assistive features. From assigning action items via comment, to writing faster with Smart Compose, to accelerating data entry with Sheets Smart Fill, Office editing brings Google Workspace functionality to your Office files. And Google recently extended Office editing to the Docs, Sheets, and Slides mobile apps as well, so you can easily work on Office files on the go.

Starting today, you can also open Office files for editing directly from a Gmail attachment, further simplifying your workflows. For example, when you receive a Word document as an email attachment, you can open it and start editing in Docs with a single click while still preserving the Word file format. Then you can respond to the original email thread and include the updated file, right from Docs—saving you time by eliminating steps like downloading the file to edit, or searching for the relevant email to reattach it to.