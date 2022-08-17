Gmail for Android is now optimized for Surface Duo devices

You can now enjoy the entirety of your Surface Duo’s screen when using Gmail for Android. The app now consumes both screens with its elements specifically assigned to each, making the app experience neater and more pleasing.

Surface Duo 2 and the original Surface Duo are just some products of continuous improvement in the tech industry. Unfortunately, the two displays of the said devices are too advanced for the current designs and layouts of different apps today. Well, app manufacturers and creators are trying to change that path by releasing updates that will benefit the owners of the devices. One of the latest joining other companies making their apps more suitable for double-screen foldable gadgets is Google, which reportedly rolling out new changes in Gmail.

The version 2022.07.24.464902190 update containing the feature is not fully rolled out to every Surface Duo owner, but those who already have access to the optimized app shared images of Gmail’s new layout. In a post by a Reddit user named Path Fantastic, Surface Duo’s screens are shown splitting Gmail into two sections: the left one with the list of emails and the search bar and the right one with the content of the email selected.

Recently, other apps were announced, making the same steps to help them better utilize both screens of the Surface Duo devices. It includes the GBoard, which at that time was testing the splitting of the keyboard to let both your thumbs work with ease. Meanwhile, Talon for Twitter and Whereseek directly implemented updates a month ago, wherein the former allows viewing of multiple posts on both screens while the latter has the same layout in Gmail now – one screen for the map and one screen for the points of interest.