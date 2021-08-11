GitHub Codespaces now available to Team and Enterprise Cloud plans

GitHub today announced that it is making Codespaces available to Team and Enterprise Cloud plans on github.com. GitHub team also revealed that it has moved from macOS model to Codespaces for the majority of GitHub.com development.

Codespaces provides software teams a faster, more collaborative development environment in the cloud.

With GitHub Codespaces, you can spin up new dev environment for any sized project in seconds with prebuilt images. You can select cloud VMs up to 32 cores and 64GB of RAM. Codespaces work great with Visual Studio Code, including the editor, terminal, debugger, GitHub Copilot, version control, settings sync, and the entire ecosystem of extensions.

Source: GitHub