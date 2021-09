To celebrate the launch of the Surface Duo 2 game developer Gameloft has released a number of games specially adapted to the dual-screened device.

The collection includes Asphalt 9 Legends, Modern Combat 5 and DungeonHunter 5, and features adaptations such as seeing a map on one screen and game play or another or dedicated on-screen controls.

The updated games are available today for the Surface Duo, and will also support the Surface Duo 2 when it hits shelves.