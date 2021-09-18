While beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphone is one of the best-looking Android flagships to buy right now. Fortunately for Samsung fans, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, especially the S22 Ultra, will also be one of the prettiest phones when it launches. However, the tipster Ice universe has gone a step further and claimed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the best-looking phone when it launches.

“In terms of appearance, believe me, when you see S22 Ultra, you will not like any phones, ” Ice universe wrote on Twitter. According to the tipster, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will benefit from a new design, though we don’t have the details about it at this point in time.

The tipster also shared some information on the aspect ratio. The S22 Ultra will now adopt an aspect ratio of 19.3:9 vs 20:9 in its predecessor. The smartphone will also have an increased screen-to-body ratio. Unfortunately, the tipster shared no other details about the upcoming flagship phone. But thanks to previous rumors, we have some details about the smartphone.

GALAXY S22 RUMORED SPECS

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD Mobile Radeon GPU with RDNA2 graphics. Rumor also has it that it’ll have a triple camera setup — a 50 MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephone camera with 3x optical zoom. The Ultra version is expected to offer a 108 MP main camera. Other features include a 120 Hz display, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

You can know more about the Galaxy S22 series here.