Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 series at its upcoming Unpacked event, which is rumored to take place on January 14. And while we don’t whether the January release date is true or not, leaks related to S21 are surfacing almost every other day. Today, we just got to know the details about the pricing of the S21 series for European markets, courtesy of Galaxy Club.

According to sources close to the website, the entry-level S21 with 128GB storage will cost €879, while the S21+ with 128 GB SSD will set you back €1,079. The premium model in the lineup that is the S21 Ultra will cost €1,399. Unfortunately, we only got to know the pricing of the 128 GB storage variant of the Galaxy S21 smartphone.

Galaxy S21 Pricing

Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: €879

Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB: €1,079

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB: €1,399

The details on pricing that the Galaxy Club obtained are only for European markets. In other words, we still don’t know what the S21 will cost in key markets like the USA, the UK, and India. We’re willing to bet that we’ll get all these details before the official launch. Rest assured, you’ll keep you updated about all the latest leaks about the S21 lineup.

The S21 is said to have 3 cameras, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x Hybrid zoom and 30x Digital zoom, with 8K video. The S21+, on the other hand, will have a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x Hybrid zoom, with 8K video. The S21 Ultra will feature four cameras — a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras, which enable 10x optical zoom and 3x optical zoom, with 10x Hybrid zoom, with 8K video. It will have a 40-megapixel front-facing camera. It will have a completely new ISOCell Vizion 3D ToF sensor for fast and accurate auto-focus.

How many of you’re excited about the Galaxy S21? Let’s know down in the comments.