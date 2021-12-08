Samsung had delayed the launch of Galaxy S21 FE by almost six months, but now it appears that the company is finally ready to unveil the toned-down variant of the S21. With Galaxy S21 FE firmware becoming available it’s pretty much safe to assume that the S21 FE will be unveiled early next year.

The S21 FE firmware doesn’t reveal any new information about the specs, but it does confirm that it’ll run Android 12 out of the box. And since the Galaxy S21 FE will be launched before the Galaxy S22 series, we can say that it’ll be the first Galaxy phone to offer Android 12 out of the box.

The S21 FE will be eligible for three major Android updates and five years of security updates. In other words, it’ll get updated to Android 15 and will continue to get security updates until 2027. You can know more about the specifications, price of the Galaxy S21 FE below.