Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be the company’s tone-down variant of the original Galaxy S21, and thanks to rumors, we already know what the smartphone looks like. But Twitter user @Abhishek Soni has gone the extra mile and shared some real-life photos of what appears to be the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE.

The leaked real-life photos are no different from the S21 FE renders that were leaked a couple of months ago. However, the Twitter user says that the S21 FE is using a plastic back, which might explain the fact that it’ll be a lightweight smartphone. The user also says that the Galaxy S21 FE has a 120Hz display and an “awesome” camera.

Gallery

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 FE RUMORED SPECS

Earlier rumors suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It’s also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. Rumor also has it that the smartphone has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating.

Galaxy S21 FE pricing

As for the pricing, the 8GB/128GB variant is listed for EUR 920/GPB 776, which roughly translates to somewhere around $1,044 while the 8GB/256GB variant is listed for EUR 985/GBP 831, which roughly equals $1117. However, the actual pricing of the S21 FE in the USA will be much lower in dollar terms.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S21 FE on January 4.