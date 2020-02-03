The 2010s had witnessed a major revolution in Android smartphone design, or should I say phones in general and it’s now got to a point where many have already started to think that there is a little room to rethink the smartphone design. On the contrary, the 2020s could also be another decade that revolutionizes the design and specs of smartphones. And according to renowned leaker Ice Universe, it could be the latter.

On his Twitter account, Ice Universe posted a couple of concept smartphones that he claims are from 2022. He made some bold predictions as well. According to him, 2022 will see as many nine rear cameras in smartphones and housing these cameras will be a big rectangular camera bump, which will be placed at the center. What is even more exciting is the fact that the largest sensor will 1-inch in size. Further, the arrangement of the camera sensors will look partly similar to the Nokia 9 camera arrangement.

There appears to be some bad news too. Smartphones are likely to retain the notch display even though efforts are being made to give smartphone users a true all-screen experience. But it seems that a large number of smartphones in 2022 will feature a notch display.

There is also bad news number 2 if you’re one of those who hate curved displays. Yes, you guessed it right! Curved displays are here to stay, as you can see in the above image. The good news is if you’re an Apple loyalist, you don’t have to worry as displays in iPhones are unlikely to go curve. But that’s just a prediction, you never know how things will turn out in the future.

On a scale of 1-10, how much do you like the new smartphone design? Do you think nine cameras in 2022 will be what notch design was in 2017-18? You’re also welcome to give some bold predictions in the comments section.