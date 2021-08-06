There are not too many secrets left over regarding Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked announcement next week, and today Winfuture got rid of the last of these by posting the full specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
operating systemGoogle Android 11, OneUI 3.1
Display7.6 inches foldable, 2208 x 1768 pixels, 374 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120 Hz, 6.2 inches Super AMOLED (2260 x 832 pixels, 387 ppi)
processorQualcomm Snapdragon 888, Kryo 680, 5 nm process technology, 64-bit (1x 2.84 GHz + 3x 2.42 GHz + 4x 1.80 GHz)
Storage capacity256/512 GB UFS 3.1
random access memory12 GB LPDDR5
Main cameraTriple-Cam, 12 MP (main camera, f / 1.8, 78 °, 1.4 µm, OIS, 2PD) + 12 MP (ultra-wide-angle camera, f / 2.2, 123 °, 1.12 µm, FF) + 12 MP (zoom lens, f /2.4 1.0 µm, OIS)
Front cameraDual-Cam, 4 MP (under-display, f / 1.8, 2.0 ?m) + 10 MP (cover, f / 2.2, 1.22 ?m)
Video7680 x 4320 pixels (8K UHD), 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K UHD), 1920 x 1080 pixels (Full-HD), 1280 x 720 pixels (HD)
particularitiesFingerprint sensor, face recognition, GPS, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, geo-tagging, IPx8
SensorsAcceleration, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor
SIM cards2x nano SIM + eSIM
links4G (LTE), 5G , Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN AX, NFC, USB Type C
To dyePhantom Green, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver
battery pack4400 mAh, fast charging, wireless charging
Dimensions158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm, closed 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4 mm
Weight271 grams

Given the already extensive leaks, there are no real surprises.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is expected to be more durable than the Fold2, with an IPX8 rating for being waterproof, Gorilla Glass Victus which is twice as scratch-resistant as Gorilla Glass 6, and a hinge which has been tested for up to 200,000 fold operations.

The price is expected to start at around 1899 euros. For final confirmation of this, we will have to wait for the Unpacked event on the 11th of August 2021.

