There are not too many secrets left over regarding Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked announcement next week, and today Winfuture got rid of the last of these by posting the full specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G operating system Google Android 11, OneUI 3.1 Display 7.6 inches foldable, 2208 x 1768 pixels, 374 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120 Hz, 6.2 inches Super AMOLED (2260 x 832 pixels, 387 ppi) processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Kryo 680, 5 nm process technology, 64-bit (1x 2.84 GHz + 3x 2.42 GHz + 4x 1.80 GHz) Storage capacity 256/512 GB UFS 3.1 random access memory 12 GB LPDDR5 Main camera Triple-Cam, 12 MP (main camera, f / 1.8, 78 °, 1.4 µm, OIS, 2PD) + 12 MP (ultra-wide-angle camera, f / 2.2, 123 °, 1.12 µm, FF) + 12 MP (zoom lens, f /2.4 1.0 µm, OIS) Front camera Dual-Cam, 4 MP (under-display, f / 1.8, 2.0 ?m) + 10 MP (cover, f / 2.2, 1.22 ?m) Video 7680 x 4320 pixels (8K UHD), 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K UHD), 1920 x 1080 pixels (Full-HD), 1280 x 720 pixels (HD) particularities Fingerprint sensor, face recognition, GPS, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, geo-tagging, IPx8 Sensors Acceleration, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor SIM cards 2x nano SIM + eSIM links 4G (LTE), 5G , Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN AX, NFC, USB Type C To dye Phantom Green, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver battery pack 4400 mAh, fast charging, wireless charging Dimensions 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm, closed 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4 mm Weight 271 grams

Given the already extensive leaks, there are no real surprises.

Gallery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is expected to be more durable than the Fold2, with an IPX8 rating for being waterproof, Gorilla Glass Victus which is twice as scratch-resistant as Gorilla Glass 6, and a hinge which has been tested for up to 200,000 fold operations.

The price is expected to start at around 1899 euros. For final confirmation of this, we will have to wait for the Unpacked event on the 11th of August 2021.