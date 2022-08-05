Xbox Free Play Days are here again. And this time, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can try Far Cry 6, The Serpent Rogue, and Roguebook, which will all be available until Sunday, August 7 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Far Cry 6

Standard Edition at 60% off: $23.99 (Free Play Days)

Gold Edition at 60% off: $39.99

Season Pass at 50% off: $19.99

New Dawn Deluxe Edition at 75% off: $12.49

Enter the unforgiving island of Yara, where you’ll have to tackle the tyrannical dictator Antón Castillo and his brutal regime as the local Yaran Dani Rojas. Lead the modern-day guerrilla revolution using an arsenal of weapons, vehicles, and animal companions. As a bonus, this Free Weekend offer comes with three crossover missions: Danny & Danny vs Everybody, All the Blood, and The Vanishing.

The Serpent Rogue

Standard Edition at 40% off: $11.99 (Free Play Days)

Alchemy is the answer that could help you protect the realm from the dreadful Serpent Rogue. Explore the map and discover secrets with the aid of your Alchemy knowledge. You can use your skills to play with potions and create or change situations favorable to you, get outstanding body abilities, or even transform creatures you meet along the way. But be careful: the improper use of your alchemy could also harm the land’s inhabitants, so be sure in each step you take.

Roguebook

Xbox Series X|S $29.99 (Free Play Days)

Xbox One $24.99 (Free Play Days)

Escape the Roguebook as fast as you can! But you can only do it by facing creatures and legends from Faeria’s history. Defeat them through the best combination of attacks using any of the 200 cards, 80 relics, and 30 gems.