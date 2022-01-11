Files v2.1 released with support for Windows on ARM, redesigned properties window and more

Files is a popular 3rd party file manager app for Windows devices. Today, Files v2.1 update was released with several new improvements including native Windows on ARM support. With this support, you can use this app on devices including Surface Pro X. This update also comes with redesigned properties window, redesigned settings dialog and more. Find the full change log below.

Settings Files as the default file manager We recently added an experimental option to set Files as the default file manager. This option is still experimental but we improved the reliability based on your feedback and it’s stable enough for regular use. If you’re already using this option, we recommend turning it off and back on again in order to take advantage of the latest improvements. What’s Changed Redesigned the settings dialog

Redesigned the properties window

The redesigned properties window

Added a hotkey for playing audio and video in the preview pane

Added a toolbar button to empty recycle bin

Set window title to be the same as the selected tab name

Added compatibility options to the properties dialog

Added Native ARM64 Support

Improved keyboard navigation in the column layout

Improved keyboard navigation in the details layout

Added support for symbolic file links

Added keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+H) to show/hide hidden files

Removed delay when loading sidebar items and other services on startup

Show network shortcuts on the sidebar

Added clear all button to ongoing tasks flyout

Mousewheel click opens a new tab at selected path

Added experimental option to show folder sizes

Added support for collapsing widgets on the homepage

Added subtle listview animation

Added option to open Files on Windows Startup

Added support for Next Cloud

Added support for Yandex.Disk

Open recycle bin & this pc shortcuts in Files when it’s set as the default file manager Bug Fixes Fixed properties window not closing when clicking the OK button

Fixed a crash that would occur when dropping a shortcut over an executable

Fixed an issue with copying shortcuts

Fixed an issue where the option to reset the default file explorer would sometimes fail

Fixed an issue where changing the sort option would create a hidden file

Fixed an issue where grouping by date might include files from previous week

Fixed an issue where restoring items from recycle bin would remove the file extension

Fixed an issue causing the file tags list to be serialized incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the file extension would sometimes be removed when renaming an item

You can download the Files app here from Microsoft Store.