The built-in file explorer on Windows 11 has not been the improvement that has been expected, which has opened the doors for a good 3rd party replacement.

Files is a 3rd party open-source file manager for Windows which leverages the latest features of the Windows platform including Fluent Design, seamless updates, and APIs which enable the performance and lifecycle behaviour that users expect.

The updated app takes advantage of the latest improvements to Windows and WinUI and has added new features that provide users more flexibility in managing their files.

Files has today been updated to version v2.0.33 with a number of new features, including the ability to set the app as your default file manager.

The full changelog includes:

New Features

Added Ctrl+Shift+C shortcut to copy file path

Added an option to set Files as the default file manage

Show file operation progress on taskbar & continue operations when minimized

Added individual options for amount of clicks to open files and folders

Added group by path option for libraries

Respect default app for zip files

Use proper tab name on the home page

Added caching to load thumbnails faster

Added options to import/export settings

Improved reliability of the search experience

Added support for choosing custom icons

Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash that would occur when going up from a network root path

Fixed an issue where the edit tags & edit terminals buttons weren’t working

Fixed an issue where the OneDrive sync status wasn’t updating

Fixed issue where preview pane would be shown unexpectedly when quickly selecting then unselecting a file

Fixed drag and drop from 7zip

Fixed keyboard shortcuts not working in the column layout

Fixed an issue where the context menu had the wrong height

Switch quicklook preview on selection change

Fixed an issue where env variables didn’t refresh when launching terminal

Files v2 is free and can be found in the Store here.

Thanks, Willian for the tip.