The long-awaited Xbox and Switch versions of hit arcade battle royale Fall Guys will require a little more waiting, as a delay pushes the title away from the summer 2021 release date.

Announced in a news post on the Fall Guys website, the devs “realised that our previously announced Summer 2021 Switch and Xbox release schedule is unfortunately just too soon for us to include all of the tasty new features we’re working on.”

Because of this, the game has been pushed back, from the summer launch window to a currently unknown date but the Mediatonic team did say in the post “we want to launch on these platforms as quickly as possible,” so hopefully it won’t be too long a wait.

It’s not all bad news, as the delay will allow for additional features in the Xbox and Switch releases, such as cross-play, so when it does launch, players will be able to fall together no matter which console.

We've done a blog post with news around Xbox and Switch releases… and CROSSPLAY ? ? pls read the blog for context ? If you reply to this tweet without reading the blog, I will personally 1v1 you on slimb climb, and I will win ?https://t.co/hqiNNuNxM4 — Fall Guys ? Season 4 ? (@FallGuysGame) April 30, 2021

With Fall Guys developer Mediatonic being recently acquired by Epic Games, it’s likely that we won’t see Fall Guys coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming as well as Xbox Game Pass from what we’ve seen with Fortnite being purposefully held back from Xbox Cloud Gaming.