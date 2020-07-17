Facebook Messenger has just gained a great feature on desktop and mobile.

The app now supports screen sharing while in calls, allowing users to easily show their friends the contents of other applications for example or share media on their smartphone.

To use the feature, you simply need to swipe up while in a phone call and then confirm you want to share your screen.

Screen sharing is a feature more commonly seen in enterprise apps, but it is rare in consumer applications.

The feature is available in one-on-one or group calls with up to 8 people or up to 16 people in Rooms. This will eventually increase to 50 people in Rooms, either just via the host or any members of a Room, allowing the feature to be used for productivity also.

The features now available globally on the latest versions of Messenger’s Android and iOS apps, desktop app and Web.

via XDA-Dev