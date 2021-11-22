Facebook has been working hard on their Messenger app for the desktop and is regularly adding new features.
Today the company released a major update for the Beta app which removes its Electron foundation and lofts it over onto a new React Native platform.
The update, which takes the app to 1320.11.119.0, has the following improvements, according to WBI.
- New app – The Messenger application for Windows 10 and Windows 11 has been rewritten by Facebook: it now uses many native UWP controls, is faster and more optimized in the use of resources.
- The app has been rewritten in React Native, before it was made with Electron.
- Moving to a more native solution has increased application performance and system resource consumption.
- Messenger now uses native controls typical of the Windows GUI instead of using custom solutions.
- The application now weighs 100 MB less than the old version.
- Bug fixes and various improvements.
The updated app can be found in the Store here.
