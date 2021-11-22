Facebook has been working hard on their Messenger app for the desktop and is regularly adding new features.

Today the company released a major update for the Beta app which removes its Electron foundation and lofts it over onto a new React Native platform.

The update, which takes the app to 1320.11.119.0, has the following improvements, according to WBI.

New app – The Messenger application for Windows 10 and Windows 11 has been rewritten by Facebook: it now uses many native UWP controls, is faster and more optimized in the use of resources.

The app has been rewritten in React Native, before it was made with Electron.

Moving to a more native solution has increased application performance and system resource consumption.

Messenger now uses native controls typical of the Windows GUI instead of using custom solutions.

The application now weighs 100 MB less than the old version.

Bug fixes and various improvements.

The updated app can be found in the Store here.