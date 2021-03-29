Facebook is working on a feature that would automatically transcribe and caption speech in Facebook Stories.

The feature was discovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi and is intended to make the videos more accessible.

This does of course also have the useful side effect of letting one consume stories in locations where one cant listen to the audio, such as at work or at school.

Alessandro managed to extract a demo, which can be seen below:

Here's a video where you can see how #Facebook's auto captioning feature works. pic.twitter.com/BZzbtHXV66 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 29, 2021

Facebook appears to have spent some time making the presentation of the text attractive, which should make life a bit easier for creators, who often had to do the same kind of captioning manually.

It is not known when the feature will be rolling out yet.