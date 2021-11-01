After years of neglect, Facebook has over the last 18 months made Facebook Messenger for Windows a very attractive and usable desktop chat client, and now a new rumour suggests the company is planning to take it to the next level.
Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has found a new setting for Chatheads in the desktop app.
He was able to confirm it will also be in the Windows app.
Confirmed! Even #Messenger for #Windows will support the Chat Heads feature ? pic.twitter.com/bGpSx3QmRv
— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 1, 2021
Of course, at this point, we do not know when this feature will arrive, but when it does it will open up a whole new experience on the desktop platform.
