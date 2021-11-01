After years of neglect, Facebook has over the last 18 months made Facebook Messenger for Windows a very attractive and usable desktop chat client, and now a new rumour suggests the company is planning to take it to the next level.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has found a new setting for Chatheads in the desktop app.

He was able to confirm it will also be in the Windows app.

Of course, at this point, we do not know when this feature will arrive, but when it does it will open up a whole new experience on the desktop platform.