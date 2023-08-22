Excel formula bar gets an exciting new look that is so much easier to use

Excel formula bar is about to get much easier to use from now on. Microsoft has added a new look to it, the monospaced font, that will automatically align and space your formulas, making them easier for you to read and debug.

The monospaced font in the new Excel formula bar is also coming with a lot of features, that will greatly improve the overall experience of typing formulas. You’ll be able to fully understand them, edit, and debug them when it’s needed.

We are excited to announce a change that will make your formula editing experience easier and more enjoyable: monospaced font in the formula bar. Monospaced font is a type of font where each character has the same width, regardless of its shape or style. This means that your formulas will be aligned and spaced evenly, making them easier to read and debug.

Excel formula bar: new design, new features, no more struggles

Alignment and Readability: the new monospaced font will keep your text organized and easily readable. Error Detection and Visual Parsing: you’ll be able to quickly notice any errors in your formulas. Cross-Platform Consistency: you won’t have to struggle with different formats when copy-pasting formulas from other places.

The feature is available to use now in the Beta Channel within Windows Insider Program, and you don’t have to do anything to enable it, as Microsoft is adding it automatically. It will come out to live Windows Servers later this year, so you won’t have to wait that long for it. But it will be worth it.

Are you excited about it?