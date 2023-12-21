Ex-Cyberpunk devs forge new dark fantasy RPG called Dawnwalker: Origins

Rumors say the game is coming out in 2025.

Rebel Wolves, a studio formed by former CD Projekt RED veterans, is reportedly working on a new story-driven RPG called Dawnwalker: Origins, a report from @Kuraksis claims.

While there are no official words from the studio about the title nor the release date, the report gathers previous statements of its leaders, recently registered website domains, and LinkedIn updates. The self-proclaimed “video game researcher” Kuraksis has a trustworthy track record in the gaming community.

Dawnwalker: Origins, the first installment in the series, will utilize Engine 5. This story-driven RPG unfolds in a fresh dark fantasy world, and it’s slated for release on PC and next-gen consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, potentially in 2025.

This is based on company's trademarks, recently registered domains and various statements on their website and… pic.twitter.com/kdfA8gcRA0 — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) December 21, 2023

The game is reportedly in its alpha stage of development at the moment, and the studio has launched a work-in-progress photo from the game’s pre-alpha build. Nearly 100 people are working on this game, and there will be no microtransactions type of business.

According to the report, the studio has also registered website domains like dawnwalkergame.com and dawnwalkeroriginsthegame.com, registered respectively in October and November 2023. Trademarks were filed as early as 2021.