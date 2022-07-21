In an effort to make Windows 8.1 users more aware of the nearing end of support of the outdated OS on January 10, 2023, Microsoft issued a screen warning that highlights what will happen on and after the said date.

“January 10, 2023 is the last day Microsoft will offer security updates and technical support for PCs that run Windows 8.1,” the blue warning screen reads. “We are reaching out now to thank you for your loyalty and help you prepare for what’s next.”

The warning notification started appearing last week with the release of the Windows 8.1 KB5015874 cumulative update. Users will see it when they log into the operating system, and there are two options to stop the warning: either by choosing the “Remind me later” option (means after 35 days) or the “Remind me after the end of support date” option (will only show the alert once the Windows 8.1 reaches the end of support). On the other hand, Microsoft says that the warning will not be experienced by those who own managed Pro and Enterprise devices and Windows Embedded 8.1 Industry Enterprise and Windows Embedded 8.1 Industry Pro devices.

It can be recalled that the mainstream support for Windows 8.1 ended on January 9, 2018, though extended support started after that. However, on January 10, 2023, Microsoft said all support would be stopped. With this, the company encouraged the users of the old operating system to make necessary moves.

“If devices do not meet the technical requirements to run a more current release of Windows, Microsoft recommends replacing the device with one that supports Windows 11,” the multinational technology corporation stated.