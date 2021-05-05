After releasing Edge Canary and Beta channels to Android Microsoft has now done the same for iOS.

Something fell into my lap today and I'm really not sure where to put it, so I guess I'll leave this TestFlight link here??? https://t.co/R0ZgE55VUe — Missy Quarry (@MSEdgeMissy) May 4, 2021

Version 91.864.11 of the browser is now available via Apple’s test flight beta testing service.

While the browser still uses the Safari WebKit rendering engine, it otherwise shares a unified code base with its desktop counterpart, meaning features such as Reading Mode and Collections should be added and updated more regularly.

The app is however reportedly very buggy in its current state, with frequent crashes.

If you want to take part in the beta you better hurry, as only 10,000 places are available. Find the test flight beta here.

via onMSFT