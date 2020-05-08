Download these new premium theme packs for Windows 10

Microsoft has released a couple of new theme pack for your Windows 10 PC. Each of the new theme packs contains more than 10 4K wallpapers. You can check them out below.

Water Retreat PREMIUM

Gallery

Find peace in the sanctuary of these 20 premium 4k images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download the ‘Water Retreat PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link, or you can click on the below link.

Whales and Dolphins PREMIUM

Gallery

Submerge yourself in these 14 premium 4k images of whales and dolphins in this free Windows 10 Theme. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download the ‘Whales and Dolphins PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link, or you can click on the below link.

Animal Portraits PREMIUM

Gallery

Get up close and personal with horses, snakes, apes, and other animals in these 18 premium 4k images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download the ‘Animal Portraits PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link, or you can click on the below link.

After downloading the collection, go to Start > Settings > Personalization > Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate colour, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary colour from the background.

via WalkingCat