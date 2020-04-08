Microsoft has released a bunch of new theme pack for your Windows 10 PC. Each of the new packs contains more than 10 4K wallpapers. You can check them out below.

Cactus Flowers

Look but don’t touch – these 18 images of delicate flowers on prickly cacti are for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download the ‘Cactus Flowers’ theme pack from this link, or you can click on the below link.

Wooden Walkways PREMIUM

Escape into the woods on 20 peaceful paths in these premium 4k images. These images are free for Windows 10 Themes and are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download the ‘Wooden Walkways PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link, or you can click on the below link.

Desert Beauty PREMIUM

Sunsets, flowers, mountains, the moon – unexpected views of deserts around the world are captured in these 20 premium 4k images. These images are free for Windows 10 Themes and are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download the ‘Desert Beauty PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link, or you can click on the below link.

Creating with Clay PREMIUM

Explore the process of the ancient craft of pottery in these 18 premium 4k images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download the ‘Creating with Clay PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link, or you can click on the below link.

After downloading the collection, go to Start > Settings > Personalization > Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate colour, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary colour from the background.

via ALumia