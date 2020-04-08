Microsoft has released a bunch of new theme pack for your Windows 10 PC. Each of the new packs contains more than 10 4K wallpapers. You can check them out below.

Cactus Flowers

Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 1 Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 2 Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 3 Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 4

Look but don’t touch – these 18 images of delicate flowers on prickly cacti are for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download the ‘Cactus Flowers’ theme pack from this link, or you can click on the below link.

Cactus Flowers
Cactus Flowers
Developer: ‪Microsoft Corporation‬
Price: Gratis

Wooden Walkways PREMIUM

Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 5 Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 6 Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 7 Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 8

Escape into the woods on 20 peaceful paths in these premium 4k images. These images are free for Windows 10 Themes and are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download the ‘Wooden Walkways PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link, or you can click on the below link.

Wooden Walkways PREMIUM
Wooden Walkways PREMIUM
Price: Gratis

Desert Beauty PREMIUM

Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 9 Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 10 Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 11 Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 12

Sunsets, flowers, mountains, the moon – unexpected views of deserts around the world are captured in these 20 premium 4k images. These images are free for Windows 10 Themes and are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download the ‘Desert Beauty PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link, or you can click on the below link.

Desert Beauty PREMIUM
Desert Beauty PREMIUM
Price: Gratis

Creating with Clay PREMIUM

Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 13 Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 14 Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 15 Download these new Premium theme packs for your Windows 10 PC 16

Explore the process of the ancient craft of pottery in these 18 premium 4k images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download the ‘Creating with Clay PREMIUM’ theme pack from this link, or you can click on the below link.

Creating with Clay PREMIUM
Creating with Clay PREMIUM
Price: Free

After downloading the collection, go to Start > Settings > Personalization > Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate colour, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary colour from the background. 

via ALumia

