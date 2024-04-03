Does Microsoft favor businesses over consumers? Here's what users think

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

A Reddit discussion debated Microsoft’s focus on businesses. The user cited limited consumer options for Surface devices and Windows 11 Pro as evidence.

Commenters offered various viewpoints. Some pointed out that Microsoft prioritizes profit by focusing on what brings them the most money. Others provided historical context, explaining how Microsoft entered the enterprise space early, making it a key profit driver.

The conversation then shifted to how tech giants make money, revealing the different business models of Microsoft (business software) and Apple (consumer hardware). Money played a role in the discussion, with business revenue being seen as more predictable. While focusing on Microsoft’s business approach, Xbox’s use of spare Azure capacity during off-peak hours offered a different perspective.

The user expanded the debate beyond devices, mentioning business-oriented software. However, another commenter countered with a list of Microsoft’s consumer-focused products. The discussion about Azure as an “anti-consumer” product showcased the issue’s complexity.