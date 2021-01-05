New Dell Latitude laptops feature an automatic webcam shutter

Dell today announced the new Latitude family of laptops and 2-in-1s with 11th Gen Intel up to Core i7 processors.

The Latitude 9000 series is an all-new, ultra-premium line of laptops and 2-in-1s. They are precision-crafted with the finest attention to detail.

The new Latitude 9420 includes a built-in speakerphone and camera enhancements that provide automatic light correction and background blur. Also, it is the world’s first PC with Intel Visual Sensing Technology to offer a more reliable auto wake and lock. You have WiFi 6E and 5G LTE as connectivity options. The Latitude 9420 and 9520 also feature SafeShutter, the world’s first automatic webcam shutter that knows when to automatically open or close by syncing with your video conferencing applications.

The new Dell Optimizer software uses AI and machine learning to automatically fine-tune application performance, battery life, audio quality and connectivity.

Pricing & availability:

Latitude 9420, available in spring 2021, starting at $1,949. Latitude 9520 , pricing and product available in spring 2021.

available in spring 2021, starting at $1,949. , pricing and product available in spring 2021. Latitude 7520, available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,649.

available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,649. Latitude 5420, available January 12, 2021, starting at $1,049.

Source: Dell