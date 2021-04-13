Dell announces redesigned Inspiron lineup with latest processors, improved battery life and more

Dell today announced the redesigned Inspiron laptop lineup with latest processor, improved battery life and more. You can read about the new laptops in detail below.
Dell Inspiron 13:
- An ultra-portable 13.3″ form factor that’s designed to stay lightweight at just 1.25kgs.
- Enjoy long battery life of up to 11 Hrs16 mins with a 54whr battery.
- Your device comes with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter that’s sleek and easy to carry just like your lightweight laptop.
- We optimized our thermal design with dual fans, which each come equipped with 79 fan blades that provide a better acoustic while improving airflow by 14%, compared to the previous gen 13”.
- The latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors deliver incredible responsiveness and smooth, seamless multitasking.
- Easily switch back and forth between open applications with up to 16GB DDR4 memory and up to 2TB PCIe of solid-state drive storage.
- Enjoy the extra power and optimal everyday performance of optional NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics up to MX450 with 2GB GDDR6 graphics memory.
Dell Inspiron 14:
- 11th Generation Intel Core processors deliver incredible responsiveness and smooth, seamless multitasking. On configurations with Intel® processors, enjoy the extra power of optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics with up to 2GB GDDR5 graphics memory.
- A redesigned thermal management system unleashes the power of your device while also preserving it’s thin design.
- With a fluid dynamic bearing system, your laptop’s fan is not only long-lasting, but it also runs quietly while keeping your device performing at it’s best.
- Available on configurations with an Intel Core i7 processor, a Thunderbolt4 port over USB Type-C supports DisplayPort and Power Delivery, meaning the one port can charge the laptop, connect to peripherals, and supply monitors with a display signal.
- An FHD display with wide-viewing angle technology gives you a clear and crisp view even if you aren’t looking at the display directly, so everyone can gather around your PC for a video call and get a great view of the screen.
- Your laptop’s all-around narrow borders and compact size result in an expansive screen-to-body ratio and delightful viewing experience.
- Our mechanical camera shutter protects against anyone invading your privacy or accidental embarrassments on video calls; so you can read, watch, or chat all day with peace of mind.
- Upgrade your view with an optional FHD panel with 300-nit brightness and 100% sRGB color coverage; so you can watch, write, and work with ease, whether you’re in a room or outside, thanks to your bright and colorful screen. Dolby Vision further enhances HDR content’s superior dynamic range, with Dolby Vision content delivering highlights that are up to 40 times brighter and blacks that are up to 10 times darker.
- Finally, this ComfortView Plus display includes an always-on, built-in solution that reduces harmful blue light emission without sacrificing true-to-life colors.
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1:
- Designed to bring your world closer, it features your choice of the latest AMD or Intel Core processors paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics or NVIDIA discrete graphics.
- Pick up where you left off in a flash with Modern Standby. It will get you up and running quickly just by opening your 2-in-1.
- Whether you are getting work done at your desk or passing your laptop around to show friends your new favorite video, Adaptive Thermal Technology adjusts your performance profile so it generates less heat when mobile, and ramp itself up when stationary.
- Featuring a backlit keyboard, with enhancements that include a larger keyboard with 9% bigger keys* than the previous generation for a more comfortable typing experience and a touchpad with new material that has a smooth, glass like feel.
Dell Inspiron 15:
- Your always-ready experience starts as soon as you open your device. Turn on, boot-up, and log-in quickly. A lid-open sensor gets the laptop started when opened, even if completely off or hibernating, and an optional fingerprint reader will verify identity quickly for login using Windows Hello.
- Staying connected with up-to-date applications has never been easier thanks to Connected Modern Standby. Now your device stays ready, even when asleep, so you can quickly access files and applications whenever needed for an instant-on experience.
- ExpressCharge minimizes the time you spend tethered to an outlet and will recharge your battery in a flash (up to 80% in 60 minutes)
- An FHD display with wide-viewing angle technology gives you a clear and crisp view even if you aren’t looking at the display directly, so everyone can gather around your PC for a video call and get a great view of the screen.
- All-around narrow borders and compact size result in an expansive screen-to-body ratio and delightful viewing experience.
- A mechanical camera shutter protects against anyone invading your privacy or accidental embarrassments on video calls; so you can read, watch, or chat all day with peace of mind.
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus:
- High-performance 11th Generation Intel Core H-class processors and optional unrelenting NVIDIA® GTX or RTX graphics power intensive computing pursuits.
- Get the best of both worlds and immerse yourself in a giant display packed into a slim device. A 16:10 aspect ratio increases the active area of the screen by 11% while only increasing the dimensions of your device 5% versus the previous 15.6” generation with a 16:9 aspect ratio.
- A robust thermal management system unleashes the power of your device while also preserving it’s thin design. Depending on your configuration; two to three fans, three or five heat pipes, and 4 vents work together for optimal heat dispersion.
- View and create content with vivid color and amazing detail. Your display comes standard with 3k resolution, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 100% sRGB color coverage and 10-bit color. With 300-nit brightness, you can watch, write, or create anywhere with ease, whether you’re in a room or outside, thanks to your bright screen.
- Enjoy up to 2TB PCIe NVMeSSDs for faster response time, quieter performance and improved shock resistance compared to conventional hard drives.
- A USB Type-C port supporting Thunderbolt™4 allows you to charge your laptop, connect to multiple devices, and enjoy data transfers of up to 40Gbps, 8 times that of a USB 3.1 Gen 1
- Crafted with aluminum on the palm rest and exterior, your device feels luxurious without sacrificing durability.
Source: Dell
