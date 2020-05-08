You can now get a huge $300 discount on the purchase of the Core i7 Surface Pro 7. The Surface Pro 7 with i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage is now available at a price point of $1,998.00, down from its original price point of $2,299.00. Find the deal here at Amazon.

If you’re looking for the cheaper Core i5 variant, you can now buy the Surface Pro 7 (8GB/256GB) at a price point of $986.99, down from $1,199.00. So, you can get to save almost $212. Find the deal here at Amazon.

The Surface Pro 7 is not only versatile and light but also comes with full Windows 10 and that means you can do pretty much everything with it. In addition to the new Intel 10th-gen processors, the Surface Pro 7 now comes with a Type-C port and support for Fast Charging. The battery of the Surface Pro 7 can go from 0 to 80 percent in an hour! You can also expand the storage by inserting a microSD card into the Pro 7.

You can buy the Surface Pro 7 here from Amazon.

Via Pocketnow