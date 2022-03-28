Looking for a reliable router? Nothing can beat TP-Link in that section, especially with this AX4200 Tri-Band WiFi 6 Router that offers a $100 price slash on its Walmart sale.

TP-Link’s Archer AX4200 router combines Tri-band WiFi with high-tech WiFi 6, allowing it to provide a high-speed and robust connection and six simultaneous data streams. The futuristic design of its six antennas can open up more bandwidth to help optimize devices to run at full speed when connected. This is possible as it is based on the next-generation 802.11ax WiFi technology while still being backward compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi standards.

TP-Link’s Archer AX4200 Highlights: