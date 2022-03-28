Looking for a reliable router? Nothing can beat TP-Link in that section, especially with this AX4200 Tri-Band WiFi 6 Router that offers a $100 price slash on its Walmart sale.
TP-Link’s Archer AX4200 router combines Tri-band WiFi with high-tech WiFi 6, allowing it to provide a high-speed and robust connection and six simultaneous data streams. The futuristic design of its six antennas can open up more bandwidth to help optimize devices to run at full speed when connected. This is possible as it is based on the next-generation 802.11ax WiFi technology while still being backward compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi standards.
TP-Link’s Archer AX4200 Highlights:
- Offers WiFi up to 4.2 Gbps.
- Thanks to the six high-gain antennas powered with Beamforming, coverage is maximized and vast.
- It can handle multiple devices without experiencing significant lagging due to the OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology that can provide data to different devices all at the same time without problems.
- The router is armed with a powerful 1.5 GHz quad-core processor that helps maintain fast transmission speeds while ensuring the smooth operation of devices and applications.
- It comes with a WPA3 that reinforces WiFi encryption to give you advanced security at all times. Meanwhile, TP-Link’s premium security services can offer you another layer of protection for your home network through its cutting-edge features.
- It gives you 1× 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN port + 1× 1 Gbps WAN/LAN port + 3× Gigabit LAN ports and 2x USB ports for improved throughput and flexibility.
