Deal Alert: Save big on Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The last time Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 was available at a lucrative discount was on the Cyber Monday. Amazon has once again kicked the price of the Surface Laptop 5, making the price drop to its lowest since last month. The discounts are available on the i5 and i7 variants of the Surface Laptop 5.

The deal on Amazon has dropped the price of the Intel i7-based Laptop 5 from $1,299 to $1,099.99, letting you save up to a massive $200 on the purchase. The Intel i5 variant is also available at a discounted price. You can now get it at $899.99, down from $999. So, you can save $100 on the purchase of an i5 Surface Laptop 5. The Surface Laptop 5 is available in multiple storage variants, and you will get discounts on all of them.

If you have missed the Cybel Monday deal on the Laptop 5, this is another excellent opportunity for you to get it at a discounted price. But in case you are not sure about the specifications, below are the highlighting features.

Surface Laptop 5 key features

Sleek and super-lightweight with an exceptionally comfortable keyboard.

13.5” PixelSense touchscreen for ultra-portable productivity.

12th Gen Intel Core with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and all-day battery.

Warm, sophisticated Alcantara or edgy, cool metal, and bold colors.

Studio Mics and enhanced camera experiences, powered by Windows 11.

Cinematic entertainment with Dolby Vision[4]and Dolby Atmos.

Windows Hello, built-in Windows 11 security, and secured OneDrive cloud storage with Microsoft 365.

Play hundreds of high-quality games including day one releases with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

You can buy the Surface Laptop 5 at up to a $200 discounted price here from Amazon.