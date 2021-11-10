Early this year, Samsung officially announced the new Galaxy Buds2. The new Galaxy Buds2 is designed for a comfortable fit made to be worn all day and delivers a rich, balanced sound, with dynamic two-way speakers. The Galaxy Buds2 also comes with Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise.

Galaxy Buds2 are Samsung’s smallest and lightest earbuds yet boasting an iconic curved shape.

For a more perfect fit, Samsung has developed the ‘Earbud fit test’ in the Galaxy Wearable app.

Choose from four contemporary colors —graphite, white, olive and lavender.

The Buds2 normally cost $150, but you can get it for only $100 ($50 off).

Grab a pair while the deal lasts.