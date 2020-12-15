Deal Alert: Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with Intel Core i7 and GeForce RTX 2060 available for $1349

You can now get a massive $450 discount on Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop from Amazon US. This Razer Blade 15 features NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics and the new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core processor, to deliver amazing power. The 15.6-inch smooth 144Hz Full HD display offers an immersive visual experience for gaming.

Razer Blade 15 highlights:

More power: The 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor provides the ultimate level of performance with up to 5.0 GHz max turbo and 6 cores.

Ray-tracing: The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 is powered by the NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture and brings cinematic-quality rendering to the most visually intense games.

More frames: Incredible performance paired with the fast 144Hz 15. 6″ full HD thin bezel display helps edge out the win.

Thin and compact: The CNC aluminum unibody frame houses incredible performance in the most compact footprint possible, while remaining remarkably durable and just 0.78″ thin.

Ready to connect: Fully loaded with Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3, USB type-A and type-C ports, and HDMI, for a desktop-class experience

Make it yours: Customize the backlight color of the keyboard with Razer Chroma, and expand the memory and storage, making the Razer Blade 15 uniquely yours.

After the discount, you can get this laptop for $1349. Find the deal here at Amazon.