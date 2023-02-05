Deal Alert: massive 33% off on Google Pixel 6a at Amazon

If you want a great stock Android experience with excellent camera performance, Pixel 6a could be the smartphone you are looking to buy. Pixel 7a is expected to come this year, but we are several months away from its official launch. So, if you can not wait, Pixel 6a could be the right choice for you.

Google Pixel 6a is now available at a discounted price at Amazon. You can now get a massive 33 percent discount on purchasing Pixel 6a. The handset is now available at $299, $150 cheaper than its launch price of $449.

December was the last time Amazon sold Pixel 6a at $299, but those who missed that opportunity are now getting the same discount again. Below is a summary of some features you will find on the phone.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6a SPECIFICATIONS

Google Pixel 6a features a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single-centered punch-hole camera. The 6a is also expected to have dual rear cameras and a single LED flash. The Google Pixel 6a has a dual rear camera setup consisting of 12.2 MP wide and 12 MP Ultrawide cameras. It also has a single selfie camera of 8 MP, f/2.0. For computational power, the 6a will use the Google Tensor chip based on the 5nm process.

It is equipped with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and 6GB RAM. The phone is powered by Li-Po 4410 mAh battery, with support for up to 18W fast charging. Other features include a USB Type-C and an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and barometer.

You can buy the Google Pixel 6a smartphone at a discounted price here from Amazon.