Deal Alert: Google Pixel 7 5G now available at a discounted price at Amazon

Amazon is offering a decent $100 discount on the Google Pixel 7 5G smartphone. The smartphone is now available at $599, which is 14% less than its original price of $699. However, the discount is available only on the 256GB variant of the smartphone.

Google Pixel 7 is currently the latest entry-level flagship Pixel phone. And if you want to get the best stock Android experience on premium hardware without paying a hefty price, Pixel 7 is the only choice. If that is you, you need to buy it before the deal expires. The discount is available on all three color options, including Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow.

Google Pixel 7 specifications

Google Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the Tensor G2 processor coupled with Titan M2 security chips. The smartphone features a polished aluminum frame. It also features a 6.3 inches LTPO AMOLED display panel with a screen refresh rate reaching up to 60 Hz. The Pixel 7 has several variants: 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM, and 256GB/8GB RAM.

Talking about the cameras, it comes with a triple camera system, which includes 50 MP wide, 12 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide lenses. It also has a 10.8 MP selfie camera.

It has a 4,355 mAh non-removable battery with support for wireless and reverses wireless charging. Google says that the fast charging technology used in Pixel 7 can charge the battery 48 percent in just 30 minutes.

The Google Pixel 7 price was also selling at a discounted price last December, but if you have missed that opportunity, you can now have another opportunity. You can buy the Pixel 7 Pro at a discounted price here from Amazon.