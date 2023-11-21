Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition: Why won’t Phantom Liberty be included in the boxed, physical release for PlayStation 5?

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be released this holiday season for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The Ultimate Edition will then include the base game, all of the DLC released to date, and the brand-new Phantom Liberty expansion.

It’s coming out in both physical disk and digital forms, but there’s a catch. Marcin Momot, Global Community Director at CD Projekt Red, announced on X (fka Twitter) that the Phantom Liberty expansion will be included on the disc for Xbox players, while PS5 and PC players will need to download it.

Odd decision, indeed.

Of course, gamers are not having it. One replies to Momot’s message, “Extremely disappointing and a no buy from me then. I expected better from you guys!.”

“What’s the point in waiting to get it on a physical copy if it’s only going to be given via voucher?” another one adds.

But why, though? Many are putting their blame on Sony. Some developers, including CD Projekt Red in this case, have chosen to release DLC digitally for PS5 due to the requirement to create new SKUs for physical releases, which can be costly and time-consuming.

Phantom Liberty was released back in September this year. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition’s physical release will hit the stores on December 5th this year.