One of the disappointments of the recently leaked build of Windows 11 was that the new widgets was simply a version of Microsoft’s News and Interest feed, and not customizable in any way.

Even those who looked at the code did not find any evidence of any API access to the feature.

Today however reliable leaker WalkingCat revealed that this may not be set in stone, and while Microsoft will launch with a 1st party solution only, the ability to add your own widgets will be coming in the future.

Many see the return of widgets as a replacement for Live Tiles, which has ignominiously died with the advent of Windows 11.

What do our readers think? Let us know below.

via Microsofters

Comments