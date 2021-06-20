One of the disappointments of the recently leaked build of Windows 11 was that the new widgets was simply a version of Microsoft’s News and Interest feed, and not customizable in any way.

Even those who looked at the code did not find any evidence of any API access to the feature.

Not seeing any indication that Widgets in Windows 11 will have an API or support third party extensions. It appears to just be a vehicle for serving MSN feeds and forcing users into Edge (ignoring your default browser). i.e. another form of News and Interests from Windows 10. pic.twitter.com/v2GuR6mBGp — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) June 16, 2021

Today however reliable leaker WalkingCat revealed that this may not be set in stone, and while Microsoft will launch with a 1st party solution only, the ability to add your own widgets will be coming in the future.

Windows Widgets will be 1st-party only initially, with 3rd-party support comes later. https://t.co/2qPeJq6Ydm — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) June 20, 2021

Many see the return of widgets as a replacement for Live Tiles, which has ignominiously died with the advent of Windows 11.

via Microsofters