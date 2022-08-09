Weekdays can be draining for many of us, and one of the best ways we can recommend to unwind is trying out some of these awesome new games coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 11, and Game Pass. From August 9 to 12, you will be offered different genres of new experiences to try, including Arcade Paradise, Offworld Trading Company, Rumbleverse, and more! Check out these new titles and fill your week with new adventures and thrills!

Gallery

Two Point Campus

August 9 (Game Pass / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

We are all looking for the perfect university out there: a place that will offer specific courses for our weird habits and passions. Well, it is your time to build that kind of academic institution on the Two Point Campus. Start building the place, hiring staff, and running it.

Book Quest

August 10 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Someone stole the treasured magic book of your family, and you are the only one who can retrieve it. Start your journey and explore towns and wilderness to look for clues and helpful information for your mission. Also, gather new weapons and gear to strengthen your character, as this action-adventure retro pixel RPG is more than just a game of mystery.

Cult of the Lamb

August 10 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Cult of the Lamb follows a story of a possessed lamb saved from total annihilation by a sinister stranger. Trying to repay that act, you, as the lamb, should build a cult for him. Now, you must venture into a land where false prophets live, and gullible people can be easily turned into a loyal community of woodland worshippers.

Arcade Paradise

August 11(Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Transform a boring laundromat into a gaming haven for arcade lovers. Follow the story of Ashley, who is on the mission of making it possible and turning the dull town of Grindstone into a world of excitement. Start by dealing with Ashley’s boring chores, then play, profit, and purchase new arcade machines for your Arcade Paradise.

Offworld Trading Company (PC)

August 11 (PC Game Pass)

Offworld Trading Company is a real-time strategy game that will knock on your entrepreneurial skills and instincts. Be the next tycoon of the new generation by making the right decisions to help your business boom… on Mars!

Rumbleverse

August 11

Every citizen in Grapital City is your enemy. This 40-person Brawler Royale lets you challenge anyone you meet on the street to a fight. But to ensure your victory, upgrade your character by mixing and matching different items you’ll discover from crates you have to smash open.

Voyage

August 12 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Play solo or with a friend in Voyage, where you’ll control two characters searching for their way home. As you look for answers, appreciate Voyage’s sprawling hand-painted environments as you explore the world filled with an immersive soundscape.