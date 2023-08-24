How to create WhatsApp groups without name

Can’t think of a kick-ass name for your groups? Meta, the owner of the popular messaging application WhatsApp, just announced that you’ll soon be able to create WhatsApp groups without name. The announcement came from none other than Meta boss, Mark Zuckerberg, on his Facebook page.

“Making it simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who’s in the chat when you don’t feel like coming up with another name,” he says.

Currently, WhatsApp users are required to give their groups a name. However, this can be a chore for some people, especially if the group is large or if the users don’t know each other well. With the new feature, users will be able to simply create a group and start chatting without having to worry about a name.

Want to create WhatsApp groups without name? Here’s how.

How to create WhatsApp groups without name

1. Open WhatsApp on your mobile or desktop

2. Click on the New chat icon > New Group

3. Select the contacts that you want to include, then hit Next

4. Under Provide a group name, you’ll see that it’s been labeled by Meta as optional.

5. Click Create without putting a name.

Not too long ago, WhatsApp also rolled out a feature that lets you send higher resolution images in the chat and support for screen sharing in video calls.

WhatsApp is available on Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and KaiOS for Linux.