Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will apparently have “100+ levels of play” along with new game modes and new abilities, according to an email from GameStop.

The email, as posted on Twitter by BroskiBae (and originally posted by StrawHatRy in the Crash Bandicoot Reddit Discord server), says that Crash Bandicoot 4 is a “full sequel with 100+ levels of play, new game modes, and new abilities for innovative gameplay.”

100+ LEVELS??? THAT $60 PRICETAG MAKES ALL THE MORE SENSE NOW, DANG THIS IS N. SANE pic.twitter.com/a6bCJNMr8t — Broski (@BroskiBae) June 26, 2020

For comparison, the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy had approximately 90 levels between all three games, averaging around 30 levels per game depending on whether you’re including secret levels or not.

In related news, it was recently confirmed that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will not contain microtransactions, after confusion arose regarding a notification on the Microsoft Store that said that the game would “offer in-app purchases.”

It’s About Time – for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot™ game! Crash fourward into a time shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality. New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set to launch on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd, 2020. It’ll cost $59.99 and also takes place immediately after the events of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

You can pre-order the game on the Microsoft Store by following the link here and on the PlayStation Store by following the link here.